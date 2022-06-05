O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Shares of O2Micro International stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $122.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.88.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O2Micro International will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in O2Micro International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

