O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Shares of O2Micro International stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $122.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.88.
O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O2Micro International will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
O2Micro International Company Profile (Get Rating)
O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.
