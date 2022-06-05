NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.0% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.77.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,916 shares of company stock worth $32,223,979 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $187.20 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.27 and its 200-day moving average is $246.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $468 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.