Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE NXP opened at $14.03 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 541.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 346,868 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $4,266,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 78,367 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 505.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 62,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 51,772 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 32,552 shares during the period. 48.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.