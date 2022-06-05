Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 1st

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the asset manager on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE NUO opened at $13.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

