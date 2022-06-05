Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NXN opened at $11.96 on Friday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 294,822.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

