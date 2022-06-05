Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.05.

NTR opened at $93.50 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.17.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

