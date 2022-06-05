Novacoin Hits One Day Volume of $3.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $48,591.35 and approximately $3.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Novacoin has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,702.07 or 0.99943216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030865 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00015223 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.