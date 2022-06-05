Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.09-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.86 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.71.

Get Nova alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $108.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. Nova has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $149.15.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.76 million. Nova had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nova will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 565.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 81,340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 554.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 36,296 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,439,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About Nova (Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.