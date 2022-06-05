Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NFBK opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $634.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $38.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein acquired 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,814.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter worth $2,074,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,559,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,394,000 after acquiring an additional 28,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 156,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

