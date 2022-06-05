Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Lowered to $123.00 at Morgan Stanley

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTRS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.08.
NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $110.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.63. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $135.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.
In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
