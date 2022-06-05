Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.08.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $110.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.63. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

