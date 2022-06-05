nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,651 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of nLIGHT worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in nLIGHT by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in nLIGHT by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in nLIGHT by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in nLIGHT by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LASR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $12.76 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

nLIGHT Company Profile (Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

