NFT Alley Price Hits $0.0217 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $11,252.07 and $59,318.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT Alley has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.35 or 0.00452299 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.98 or 0.00444320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00031426 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000268 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Alley should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Alley using one of the exchanges listed above.

