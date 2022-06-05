New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NYCB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.30.

NYCB stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

