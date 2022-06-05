New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $252.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) to announce sales of $252.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $261.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $243.00 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $147.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 311.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 468.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NRZ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458,825. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 44.25%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.