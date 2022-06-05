New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) to report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. New Mountain Finance also posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New Mountain Finance.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.62 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NMFC stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.