NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Wedbush

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut NetApp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.42.

NTAP opened at $71.11 on Thursday. NetApp has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.57.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,780,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,859. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in NetApp by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in NetApp by 31.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 24,391 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NetApp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,037,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $182,881,000 after buying an additional 100,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

