Needham & Company LLC Trims Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Target Price to $15.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRDO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credo Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $12.91 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $9,129,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $332,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,240,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,285,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

