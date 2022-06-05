Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Stock Position Raised by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned 1.33% of Nautilus worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 107.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 14.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 3.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diker Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

NLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nautilus in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

