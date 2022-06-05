National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get National Vision alerts:

Shares of EYE traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.74. 803,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,959. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. National Vision has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $65.92.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. National Vision had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other National Vision news, SVP Jared Brandman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,705.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Virginia A. Hepner bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,637.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000.

National Vision Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.