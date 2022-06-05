National Bankshares Boosts WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$182.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$180.00 to C$182.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$152.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$183.85.

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$146.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$149.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$163.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.02. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$130.65 and a 1 year high of C$187.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 6.4400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

