Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.59

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and traded as high as $21.46. Naspers shares last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 61,826 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on NPSNY. Investec lowered shares of Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Naspers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Naspers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Ecommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, and Media segments. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

