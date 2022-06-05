Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives $211.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.25.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NDAQ traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.07. 582,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,297. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $140.31 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $223,655,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,850,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 35.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,098,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,993,000 after purchasing an additional 546,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 43,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,593,000 after buying an additional 518,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Nasdaq by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,594,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,063,000 after buying an additional 443,130 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

