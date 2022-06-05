NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NNVC opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.03. NanoViricides has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $7.86.
About NanoViricides (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NanoViricides (NNVC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.