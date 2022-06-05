Nabox Market Capitalization Achieves $1.71 Million (NABOX)

Nabox (NABOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Nabox has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $721,136.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nabox coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nabox has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 77.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.59 or 0.00668229 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.00439519 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031667 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Nabox Coin Profile

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,459,891,935 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Nabox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nabox directly using U.S. dollars.

