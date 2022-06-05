My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $512,125.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 545.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.76 or 0.08615274 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.00449032 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031453 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000273 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.