MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,269,000 after purchasing an additional 119,336 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $59,112,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,680,000 after buying an additional 77,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,388,000 after buying an additional 71,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 796,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,166,000 after buying an additional 68,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $438.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.87. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.50.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

