Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th.

Movado Group has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Movado Group has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $34.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.16. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $48.66.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.36. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 22.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Movado Group news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $149,758.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,680.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $642,181.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,998,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 233.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 94,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 65,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 64.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 35,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

