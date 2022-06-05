Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.80-$9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.74 billion-$8.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.76 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.88 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,736. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.94 and a 200-day moving average of $235.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $199.24 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.36.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 534.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,908,000 after purchasing an additional 58,443 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

