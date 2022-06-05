Morgan Stanley Trims StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Target Price to $46.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

STEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered StepStone Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of STEP stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.75. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $33.96.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 104,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after buying an additional 32,725 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,400,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

