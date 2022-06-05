Morgan Stanley Trims Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Target Price to $84.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $92.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Magna International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.17.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.50. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Magna International by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Magna International by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Magna International by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Magna International by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

