Morgan Stanley Cuts Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $53.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.07.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $45.59 on Thursday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $555,083,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9,905.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,065,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,823 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $40,504,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

