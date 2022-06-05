Moonriver Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.37 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. Moonriver has a market cap of $95.29 million and $7.37 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.64 or 0.00069461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonriver has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00260567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.02 or 0.00430910 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00031434 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,353,789 coins and its circulating supply is 4,617,783 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

