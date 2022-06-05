Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 845 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Monetary Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,626 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.9% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 24.8% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 563 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 20.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $370,163,441 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $703.55 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $577.20 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $887.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $939.25. The company has a market capitalization of $728.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $901.82.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

