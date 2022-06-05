Monetary Management Group Inc. Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 239.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FedEx by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.86.

FDX stock opened at $218.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.74. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

