Monetary Management Group Inc. Purchases 8,300 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,438,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after buying an additional 485,980 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,242,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3,054.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 53,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 51,926 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 51,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,595. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

