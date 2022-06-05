Monetary Management Group Inc. Purchases 12,525 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,420 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LUV opened at $43.84 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $59.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.72) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.