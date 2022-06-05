Monetary Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.53.

NYSE CAT opened at $222.90 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,376. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

