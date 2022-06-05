Monetary Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.0% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $602.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.21.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $563.32 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.71 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $582.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 54.47%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

