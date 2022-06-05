Monetary Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,772,000 after acquiring an additional 128,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99,024 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,359,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,775,000 after purchasing an additional 42,393 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $516,808,000 after purchasing an additional 51,837 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.18.

NYSE:NOC traded up $15.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $478.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,245. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $490.82. The stock has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

