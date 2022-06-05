Monetary Management Group Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $220.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.71. The company has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.18 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

