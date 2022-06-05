Monetary Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Medtronic by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,401 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,932,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,027,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $95.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $95.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

