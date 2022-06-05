Monetary Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 1.5% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.47.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $301.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $201.29 and a 1-year high of $324.08. The company has a market cap of $286.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.05, for a total value of $5,876,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,318,818 shares of company stock worth $389,821,258. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.