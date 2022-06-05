MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 799,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,078 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $103,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.31. 4,692,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,291,905. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.99 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.61.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

