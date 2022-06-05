MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,619 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $50,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

SHY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.12. 3,223,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,587,229. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $86.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

