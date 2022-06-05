MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 298,078 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,590,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,078 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $130,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,755 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,989,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,983,000 after purchasing an additional 701,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,942,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $358,873,000.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.33. 2,993,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

