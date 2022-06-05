MML Investors Services LLC Buys 6,319 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $47,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.17. 4,891,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,330,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.09 and its 200 day moving average is $144.05.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 510,079 shares of company stock valued at $77,812,405. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.