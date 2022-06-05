MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $35,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,272,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 176,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14,547.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,095,000 after acquiring an additional 170,498 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.70. The stock had a trading volume of 237,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,198. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $193.17 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

