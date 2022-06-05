MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 41,286 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 689,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $54,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.70. 21,327,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,019,648. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

