Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Down 18.5% This Week (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001374 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $45,919.34 and approximately $9.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 54.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.12 or 0.00403360 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.28 or 0.00430758 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00031321 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 112,225 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

